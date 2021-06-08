© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WATCH NOW
Murphy Afghanistan 210824
Frankie Graziano
/
Connecticut Public
News
Murphy: Staying In Afghanistan Beyond August Could 'Start The War Again'
Frankie Graziano
,
While President Joe Biden continues to commit to an August 31 deadline for a full withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, two United States senators from Connecticut are saying Biden should extend that deadline if it means saving lives. Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy addressed the ongoing Afghan evacuation crisis at the State Capitol Tuesday.
Dr. Manisha Juthani, an associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine.
Dr. Manisha Juthani, an associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine
/
Yale School of Medicine
News
New System More Quickly Identifies COVID Cases In Vaccinated People
Matt Dwyer
,
jahana_hayes_students_for_hayes.jpg
Vanessa de la Torre
/
Connecticut Public Radio
News
Hayes Confirms She Intends To Seek Reelection
Matt Dwyer
,
Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz
News
As Federal Benefits Are Set To End, Conn. Lt. Gov. Urges Residents To Join Job Market
Ebong Udoma
,
TOP HEADLINES
  1. Connecticut Restaurant Association Seeks Help As Pandemic Changes Dining Habits
  2. Tracking COVID Data: Vaccinations, Hospitalizations & Your Town's Infection Rate
  3. CT Needs Federal Transportation Money, But Spending It Could Be The Challenge
  4. Blumenthal, Murphy Break With Biden Over Afghanistan Deadline
  5. Connecticut Anti-discrimination Officials See Cuomo Resignation As Evidence That Harassment Can Happen Anywhere

Proud Livestream Sponsor
Talk Shows and Podcasts
LATEST CONNECTICUT NEWS
Load More

Sign up for our daily Your Start newsletter delivered every morning

Sponsored By
NPR TOP STORIES
Load More
DAILY CORONAVIRUS UPDATES
gov lamont.jpg
  1. Gov. Lamont Continues COVID-19 Mask Mandate In Schools
  2. COVID-19 Testing Rates Have Dropped In Connecticut. Do We Have A Handle On The Spread Of The Delta Variant?
  3. CT Small Landlords Say They’ve Been Forgotten During the Pandemic