Connecticut Public

Despite the rise in infections, state health officials said they haven't identified a Connecticut-specific outbreak or single food source that links them together.
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This hour, we look at the place our sun holds kind of literally at the center of all of human history and ask what the future holds for our nearest star.
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Today, we look at geomagnetic storms — how we predict them, how they impact us, and how we might someday even prevent those impacts.
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