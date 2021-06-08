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FILE: Dr. Manisha Juthani, Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner at the podium in the Burgdorf Health Center on October 8, 2025.
Tyler Russell
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Connecticut Public
News
CT now has 77 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis
Sujata Srinivasan
Despite the rise in infections, state health officials said they haven't identified a Connecticut-specific outbreak or single food source that links them together.
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and other city and state officials participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony for “The August” — an apartment complex in SteelpointeHarbor in Bridgeport, Conn. on August 6, 2026. The apartments are the first residential phase of an overhaul of the city’s waterfront.
Ryan Caron King
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Connecticut Public
News
Bridgeport’s Steelpointe Harbor project wraps up first residential phase
Eddy Martinez
Cassandra Reyes is the new President and CEO of CJR, a non-profit that provides services to help young people thrive. She started her career as an intern at this location in Waterbury.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
News
Poderosa: CEO Cassandra Reyes leads with family at heart
Daniela Doncel
The Marine Animal Entanglement Response team at the Center for Coastal Studies disentangled a humpback whale off Rockport on Wednesday.
Center for Coastal Studies under NOAA permit 24359
Local marine animal response team frees humpback off Rockport
Amy Kolb Noyes
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State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest, D-West Hartford, U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-1st District, former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Hartford Board of Education member Ruth Fortune at a Democratic 1st Congressional District Primary debate in New Haven on Wednesday, July 28, 2026.
  1. Burst of outside spending for Bronin, Larson in final weeks
  2. Latino political views may differ, but many agree they need to be reminded their vote counts
  3. CT adopts new cellphone and screen time guidance for schools
  4. Sen. Chris Murphy, Cathy Holahan divorce, 2 years after separation
  5. Senate panel approves Blumenthal’s Kids Online Safety Act
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