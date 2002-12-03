Supreme Court - Boat Lawsuit

NPR's Nina Totenberg reports on today's decision by the Supreme Court to allow a lawsuit against a boat manufacturer over whether it should have installed safety cages around its boat propellers. The case involves a woman who was killed when she fell off a boat into the motor's propeller. Her husband is suing the manufacturer, which said federal law protected the firm from lawsuits under varying state laws. The justices ruled unanimously today that federal law does not protect the manufacturer.

