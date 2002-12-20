U.N. and U.S. Officials Say Iraq's Report Comes Up Short

U.S. and U.N. officials say Iraq's weapons declaration is missing information and rehashes old reports. Secretary of State Colin Powell declares Iraq in material breach of a Security Council resolution on disarmament. While the Bush administration says it will continue to work with U.N. arms inspectors, the finding could set the U.S. on a course toward war with Saddam Hussein early next year. Hear NPR's Vicky O'Hara and Tom Gjelten.

