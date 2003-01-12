© 2021 Connecticut Public

North Korea

By Liane Hansen,
Eric Weiner
Published January 12, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Host Liane Hansen talks with NPR's Eric Weiner about the escalating tension over North Korea's nuclear stance. Last week, North Korea withdrew from the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, and also threatened to resume ballistic missile testing.

