Two of Africa's most respected singers, Salif Keita and Youssou N'Dour, have new albums and new sounds. Music critic Banning Eyre says they're both embracing a more subtle acoustic approach to Afro-pop. The CD by Youssou N'Dour is Nothing's in Vain from Nonesuch records, catalog #79654-2. The CD by Salif Keita is Moffou on the Universal label, catalog #LC 00699-8527.

