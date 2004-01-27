© 2022 Connecticut Public

Oscars: And the Nominees Are...

By Kim Masters
Published January 27, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

The Return of the King, the last film in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, heads the Academy Awards race with 11 nominations, including best picture and best director. Master and Commander gets 10 Oscar nods. With her film Lost in Translation, Sofia Coppola becomes the first American woman to be nominated for best director. Another first: 13-year-old Keisha Castle-Hughes becomes the youngest person ever to be nominated for best actress. NPR's Kim Masters reports.

Kim Masters
Kim Masters covers the business of entertainment for NPR News. Her reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. She joined NPR in 2003.