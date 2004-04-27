Music Review: 'The Girl in the Other Room' from Diana Krall

Jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall's latest CD is called The Girl In The Other Room.

The release is a departure from her past work, in that it bypasses interpretations of jazz standards in favor of new songs written by Krall and her husband, Elvis Costello.

Critics have given the record a warm reception, saying it points Krall in an exciting new direction. Tom Moon has a review of the album, released March 27 by Verve records.

