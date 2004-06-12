Ellis and Mike Greer: What Are You Listening To?

The monthly All Things Considered feature "What Are You Listening To?" tries to shine a light on all sorts of musical styles -- the kind of sounds that are making people move and groove, or maybe stop and think. We've heard Japanese pop music, classical symphonies, bossa nova -- even tiki tunes. This week, we welcome 13-year-old Ellis Greer and her father, Mike Greer, who live in Knoxville, Tenn.

Ellis Greer wrote in to tell us about some of the music she shares with her father. It's an eclectic range from classic rock to not-so-classic hip hop. Their first pick is "Sunshine of Your Love" by Cream, featuring guitarist Eric Clapton. Mike Greer introduced his daughter to Clapton's work as she began to study the guitar. Now she's learned to play this song in all of its rock glory.

The second Greer selection originated with Ellis. It's "The Apl Song" by the hip hop group Black Eyed Peas from the album "Elephunk." This song features Filipino rapper Apl de Ap talking about his homeland. The chorus is sung in Tagalog. Both Greers say they like the sweetness and slowness of this tune.

Their third pick is the dramatic, romantic song "Tears of Pearls" by the group Savage Garden, off of their self-titled CD. Dad likes the dark elements -- they resonate with his work as a child psychiatrist. Daughter enjoys the group's distinctive sound.

The Greers also perform music together, with Ellis on guitar and Mike on mandolin. They mainly play old-time fiddle music, including the song "Soldier's Joy," which they recorded and shared with us.

