Will Ferrell, Hearing Voices in 'Stranger Than Fiction'

Comedian and actor Will Ferrell talks about his new film, Stranger Than Fiction. Ferrell plays an accountant who finds that his life has a voiceover that only he can hear. It turns out he's the subject of a novel, and that the writer plans to kill him.

Ferrell became famous as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 2002, and has gone on to star in movies such as Old School, Elf and Talladega Nights: The Ballady of Ricky Bobby.

