One Direction Heats Up Labor Day Box Office

And today's last word in business is: boy band. Because what's better than one teenage heartthrob? Five of them. In 3-D.

The Irish-English pop group One Direction helped Hollywood break a Labor Day weekend record. Their 3-D concert film "One Direction: This is Us" grossed $17 million in its first three days to top the weekend box office. That's a nice take for the Morgan Spurlock music documentary, which cost a modest $10 million to make.

INSKEEP: Who could resist that tousled hair, those charming British accents, those backstage phone calls home to mum? Not hundreds of thousands of teenage girls. The Hollywood Reporter says the audience was close to 90 percent female, and the vast majority of them were under 17.

