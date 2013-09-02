Wild Stork Picked Up For Spying In Egypt

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

You've heard of cloak and dagger, now we have stork and dagger. In Egypt, a wild stork was picked up for spying. A fisherman saw the bird along the Nile River with a suspicious electronic device fixed to its wing. The fisherman made a citizen's arrest. Concerned officials found it was not a spying device, just a wildlife tracker.

Of course, everybody knows you don't have to spy on people using birds. You just read their e-mails.

