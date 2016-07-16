© 2022 Connecticut Public

Not My Job: We Quiz The Secretary Of Urban Development On Urban Dictionary

Published July 16, 2016 at 11:01 AM EDT
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro addresses the North American Building Trades Union National Legislative Conference on April 19, 2016 in Washington, D.C.
Brendan Smialowski
/
AFP/Getty Images

Julián Castro went from being the youngest member of San Antonio's city council, to mayor of San Antonio, to U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Castro may know a lot about urban development, but what does he know about Urban Dictionary? We'll ask him three questions about the infamous online slang glossary.

Click the Play link above to find out how he does.

