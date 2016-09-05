© 2022 Connecticut Public

Police Are Hot On The Trail Of Ice Cream Thieves In Manhattan

Published September 5, 2016 at 10:26 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne with a summer story about hot ice cream. An apparent ring of thieves in Manhattan has made off with more than 1,200 pints in ice cream bars from delis and drug stores for a quick - very quick - resale. Police are hot on the trail, but The Times reports one Duane Reade actually trained its security camera on the ice cream cooler, to no avail. Some CVS stores have better luck with locks. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.