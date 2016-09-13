Traffic Backups Can Be Irritating No Matter Where You Are

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with world traffic news. Picton, Australia, suffered major delays when two drivers confronted each other on a one-lane bridge. Both felt they had the right of way. Neither yielded for half an hour.

Then there's the jam of runners in Allentown, Pennsylvania. A marathon was underway when a slow-moving freight train crossed the track at mile seven. Runners talk of hitting the wall but these runners had to stop to keep from hitting the train.