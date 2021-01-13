British Tech Company Unveils Robotic Kitchen Assistant

TONYA MOSLEY, HOST:

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE JETSONS")

JEAN VANDER PYL: (As Rosie) Come and get it.

Remember Rosie from "The Jetsons"? She was the robot maid who cooked and cleaned for the family. Well, thanks to a British tech company, we're one step closer to Rosie. Moley Robotics unveiled a kitchen robot that can cook 5,000 recipes from scratch. The robot has arms, hands, cameras and sensors that enable it to prepare full meals. The best part - it even does the dishes.