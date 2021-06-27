Sunday Puzzle: Words Within Words

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a made-up two-word phrase in which the first word has five letters. Add one letter to the front and another at the end to make a seven-letter word that completes the phrase.

Ex. Decorative piece of needlework that's big enough --> AMPLE SAMPLER

1. Difficult extended period without rain

2. Tray that carries espressos mixed with steamed milk

3. Not these or those female parents

4. Sweepstakes with a prize of a playful mammal

5. Criss-cross framework in the top story of the house

6. Angry baseball players in Pittsburgh

7. Costs to buy poison derived from the castor bean

8. Destitution that's not hidden

9. Sikh head coverings worn in cities

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Iva Allen in Canada. Name a make of car. Write it in all capital letters. Rotate one of the letters 90 degrees and another letter 180 degrees to make a woman's name. What is it?

Challenge answer: MAZDA --> WANDA

Winner: Mandy Whitaker from Camano Island, WA

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Julia Lewis, of Fort Collins, Colo. Take the name of a major American city. Hidden inside it in consecutive letters is the name of a Japanese food. Remove that. The remaining letters can be rearranged to to spell some Mexican foods. Name the city and the foods.

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, July 1st, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.