© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

National Guard Soldiers Hospitalized After Training March

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published July 13, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT

Six National Guard soldiers were sent to the hospital for observation Monday after experiencing heat-related issued during a training march in Connecticut.

Maj. Dave Pytlik, a spokesperson with the Connecticut National Guard, said the soldiers were among several dozen participating this week in officer training school at the Guard’s Stone’s Ranch Military Reservation in East Lyme.

Monday is what is known as “ruck march” day, where the soldiers carry heavy backpacks on a rigorous 6-mile (9.7 kilometer) training march, he said. Pytlik said medical personnel, including a doctor, were on hand as part of precautions for the early morning march and responded appropriately to treat those suffering dehydration and other heat-related symptoms.

He said the six soldiers were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London for observation, but nobody was seriously injured.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press