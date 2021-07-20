Murphy Seeks War Powers Shift From White House To Congress

Murphy says over the last several decades, there has been a dangerous shift in war-making authority in favor of the White House.

"This shift in national security power to the president has resulted in endless wars, reckless levels of arms sales, and national emergencies that seem to have no termination," Murphy said.

Murphy suggested that parts of the legislation might get signed if they are attached to legislation that the president much approve.

The bill would shorten the amount of time that the president has before he must end military action not authorized by Congress.

It would also automatically cut off funding for military action, if Congress does not give its approval.

The proposal would also make it easier for Congress to over-ride a president's national emergency declaration.

It also puts new limits on a president's emergency powers.

The legislation is also supported by liberal Senator Bernie Sanders and Conservative Senator Mike Lee.