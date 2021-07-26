© 2021 Connecticut Public

700 Workers To Lose Jobs In Sale Of People's United Bank

By The Associated Press
Published July 26, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT

More than 700 employees of People's United Bank in Connecticut will lose their jobs when the lender is acquired by a New York bank. According to the Hartford Courant, a filing by M&T Bank with the Connecticut Labor Department says 747 positions in Connecticut will be eliminated. That includes 661 at People's Bridgeport headquarters. M&T is located in Buffalo, New York. Its planned purchase of People's in an all-stock deal valued around $7.6 billion was announced in February. Branches of the two regional banks are sprinkled throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. The layoffs are expected to start in October.

The Associated Press
