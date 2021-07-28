© 2021 Connecticut Public

Court Overturns Order In Gun Permit Fingerprinting Case

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published July 28, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT

A federal appeals court has overturned a lower court order issued last year that required Connecticut to resume fingerprinting for gun permit applicants despite the state's suspension of those services because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Wednesday vacated the preliminary injunction on technical grounds and noted fingerprinting resumed last year. The Connecticut Citizens Defense League and six people seeking gun permits sued state and local officials, saying the suspension of fingerprinting violated their Second Amendment gun rights. State Attorney General William Tong calls the decision a vindication of the governor's authority to issue public health orders.

