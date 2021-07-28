© 2021 Connecticut Public

Judge Keeps Bail At $20M In Yale Student Killing Case

By The Associated Press
Published July 28, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT

A Connecticut judge has declined to reduce the $20 million bail for a man accused of killing a Yale graduate student earlier this year, calling him a danger to the public. Judge Gerald Harmon in New Haven also said Wednesday he believes there is a risk Qinxuan Pan would flee if he posted bail. Pan's lawyer, William Gerace, has called the bail amount a record in the state and plans to appeal to the state Supreme Court. Pan, a former researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang in New Haven in February.

