Bridgeport Politician Faces Federal Election Fraud Charges

A Connecticut City Council member and landlord has been indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple election fraud charges, including allegedly forging the signatures of his tenants on absentee ballots so it would appear they had voted for him.

Michael DeFilippo, 35, of Bridgeport pleaded not guilty Wednesday before a federal magistrate in New Haven. He was released on a $250,000 bond.

The charges stem from his run for the Bridgeport City Council in 2017 and 2018.

A message was left seeking comment with the Democrat. He owns several Bridgeport rental properties that he leases to college students.