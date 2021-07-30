© 2021 Connecticut Public

Connecticut Minimum Wage Increases To $13 An Hour On Sunday

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published July 30, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT

Minimum wage earners in Connecticut are poised to get a raise. Beginning Sunday, the state's current $12 an hour rate will increase to $13 an hour. It marks the latest step toward gradually increasing the rate to $15 an hour. The hourly wage is scheduled to increase to $14 on July 1, 2022, and to $15 on June 1, 2023. Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, state law will require the minimum wage to become indexed to the employment cost index, which is calculated by the U.S. Department of Labor, marking the first time Connecticut's rate will grow according to economic indicators.

The Associated Press
