Masks Recommended Indoors For Everyone In Three Conn. Counties

Connecticut's Health Department is recommending that residents go back to wearing masks indoors when in Hartford, New Haven or New London counties and said evidence suggests the state is entering into another wave of the pandemic.

The department said all three counties have been downgraded into the category of "substantial transmission" areas under the classification system set up by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The department said the mask-wearing recommendation holds for everyone in those counties, regardless of vaccination status.