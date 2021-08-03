Middletown City Hall Closed Because Of COVID-19 Outbreak

The mayor of Middletown, Connecticut says City Hall will be closed to the public this week because of a "small outbreak" of COVID-19.

Mayor Ben Florsheim said in a news release Monday that several city employees are quarantining because of the outbreak. He said Middletown's City Hall will tentatively reopen to the public on Aug. 9.

Florsheim said health officials do not believe there is risk to members of the public who visited City Hall in recent days.

The decision to close Middletown's City Hall comes amid rising coronavirus case counts in Connecticut and elsewhere due to the highly infectious delta variant of the virus.