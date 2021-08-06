Police Brought In To East Haven Meeting On Tweed Airport Amid Resident Demands

Police were called on several Connecticut residents this week after they refused to yield the microphone at a meeting to discuss a proposed plan to expand Tweed New Haven Regional Airport.

Members of the East Haven Town Council spoke to Tweed Airport Authority Executive Director Sean Scanlon about the plan before the town meeting this week ended abruptly.

Residents were outraged they did not have an opportunity to ask Scanlon questions.

The town attorney cautioned the meeting was not a public hearing. Police were called after residents refused to yield the microphone, but left after determining that there was no threat.

The proposed 43-year management plan would lengthen a major runway, and build a new terminal and an airport entrance on the East Haven side. It also includes a $5 million community benefits package for East Haven.

