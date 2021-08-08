Conn. Man Acquitted Of Murder After 4 Years In Jail Awaiting Trial
A Connecticut jury has cleared a man of a murder charge after he spent more than four years in jail awaiting trial.
Brandyn Grant-Ford shed tears after the jury's verdict on Friday in Bridgeport.
The 29-year-old Stratford man had been charged in the fatal shooting of Andre Pettway in Stratford in May 2017.
Prosecutors had alleged Grant-Ford planned the shooting that occurred at an outdoor birthday party, and also acted as the getaway driver.
Grant-Ford had denied being at the scene. He also was acquitted of conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment and other charges.