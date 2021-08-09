NASA Seeks Candidates To Simulate A Year-Long Martian Mission On Earth

NOEL KING, HOST:

NASA is looking for candidates to simulate a yearlong Martian mission right here on Earth. You have to be between 30 and 55, in good physical health, with no dietary restrictions. And you need a master's degree in a STEM field. NASA, to their credit, is front-loading the bad news. The AP reports volunteers will be paid but will also experience limited communications, food rationing and equipment failures.

