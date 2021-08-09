Suspect Detained After Shots Fired On Litchfield Green

There were no injuries in the incident, which occurred just before 5:20 p.m. on Saturday on the historical town green, which is located on Route 202 in western Connecticut. Officers responded to reports of an active shooter on the green and quickly took the suspect into custody.

Police say the man, whose name was not immediately released, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of mental health issues. Route 202 was closed for several hours near the green before being reopened Saturday night.