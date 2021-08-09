Woman Charged After Grandmother, Man Are Killed In Home

Police say a Connecticut woman has been arrested in connection with the killings of her grandmother and a man at an Enfield home.

Twenty-two-year-old Harlee Swols was charged with violating a protective order Sunday evening after police found a woman and a man with fatal injuries. Police say additional charges could be filed soon. The victims were identified as Swols' grandmother, 72-year-old Maryrose Riach, and 63-year-old James Bell. It's not clear if Swols has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. She is detained on $2 million bail pending a court arraignment Monday.

Police say Swols was charged with assault after a domestic disturbance at the same home last month.