COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Connecticut Go Back Above 200

Connecticut health officials say the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut has risen above 200 for the first time since early May. Metrics released by Gov. Ned Lamont's office Monday showed coronavirus-related hospitalizations rose by 34 patients over the weekend, putting the total at 208. That is the highest number of people reported hospitalized in Connecticut since May 12, when the total was 222. The governor's office said 1,287 more people tested positive for the virus over the weekend, out of 38,702 tests that were conducted. The total brought the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state to more than 10 million since the pandemic began.