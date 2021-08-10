Hartford, Stamford Mandate Masks Indoors Amid Virus Surge

Hartford and Stamford officials say their cities will be mandating indoor mask-wearing amid another coronavirus surge fueled by the delta variant. The mayors of both cities said Tuesday that Hartford's requirement will take effect at midnight Tuesday and Stamford's will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday. New Haven became the first city in Connecticut to mandate masks in indoor spaces on Monday, after Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont granted municipalities the authority to require masks. Lamont has not reimposed statewide mask requirements. On Monday, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut rose above 200 for the first time since early May.