Panel: Police Should Not Stop Drivers For Minor Violations

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 11, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT

Connecticut's police accountability task force is proposing that police officers statewide be prohibited from stopping drivers for broken headlights and other minor violations. The panel approved the recommendation Tuesday as data show Black and Hispanic motorists in the state are stopped at disproportionate rates for vehicle equipment and registration violations, compared with white drivers. Task force members said they hope restricting stops for minor violations reduces that disparity and decreases confrontations where police use force. The panel also is recommending to state lawmakers that police be barred from stopping drivers who display their license plates in their back windows and violate window tinting laws.

