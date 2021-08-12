© 2021 Connecticut Public

Connecticut Senate Majority Leader Calls For Required Shots

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 12, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, a top Democrat in the Connecticut General Assembly, is calling for all state and municipal employees, including teachers, professors and police officers, to be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The Norwalk Democrat said Wednesday he doesn't see it being a collective bargaining issue. Meanwhile, students who attended community college during the pandemic will be receiving checks of $100 or $350 to help them pay for school and other expenses. Meanwhile, New London County has become the third in Connecticut to be designated as a high coronavirus transmission area by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining New Haven and Hartford counties.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
