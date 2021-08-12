Connecticut Senate Majority Leader Calls For Required Shots

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, a top Democrat in the Connecticut General Assembly, is calling for all state and municipal employees, including teachers, professors and police officers, to be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The Norwalk Democrat said Wednesday he doesn't see it being a collective bargaining issue. Meanwhile, students who attended community college during the pandemic will be receiving checks of $100 or $350 to help them pay for school and other expenses. Meanwhile, New London County has become the third in Connecticut to be designated as a high coronavirus transmission area by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining New Haven and Hartford counties.