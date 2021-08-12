© 2021 Connecticut Public

Teenager Injured In Shooting At Connecticut Mall

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 12, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT

Police say a 15-year-old girl was wounded when gunfire erupted inside a Connecticut mall during a dispute between two groups of young people. Officers responded to the Danbury Fair Mall shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday and found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper chest. Police say she was taken to a hospital and she was in stable condition Thursday. Danbury Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour says the girl was with one of the groups involved in the dispute, but it's not clear if she was the intended target. Ridenhour says the suspected shooter is a teenage boy and police expect to identify him soon.

