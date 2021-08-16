Sales Tax Free Week For Conn. Back-To-School Shoppers

Connecticut's annual Sales Tax Free Week is underway. The exemption, which will run through Aug. 21, exempts retail purchases of most clothing and footwear priced under $100 from Connecticut's 6.35% sales and use tax.

The exemption applies to each eligible item costing under $100, regardless of how many of those items a customer purchases.

The sales tax holiday costs the state about $5 million in lost tax revenue.

Timothy Phelan, president of the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association, says he hopes it encourage shoppers to reconnect with local retail businesses, many of which have struggled during the pandemic.