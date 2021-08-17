Conn. Parish Mourns Loss Of Sister Church In Haiti

A Connecticut parish and its Rev. Dukens Boliere mourns the loss of their sister church after the earthquake that killed at least 1,300 people in Haiti on Saturday.

Boliere is the pastor of Shekinah Free Methodist Worship Center in Bridgeport.

The New Haven Register reports that he also oversees a sister parish with the same name in Corail, Haiti, which was destroyed by the 7.2-magnitude quake over the weekend.

Boliere says that a member of the parish was killed and the church caretaker is in critical condition after his house, located next to the church, collapsed on him.

The Bridgeport parish will hold a meeting Sunday to gather money and supplies to the remote region.

