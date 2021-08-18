83-Year-Old Scottish Composer Janet Beat Releases Her First Album

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. There's a new album out titled "Pioneering Knob Twiddler."

(SOUNDBITE OF JANET BEAT SONG)

MARTINEZ: It's the very first release from 83-year-old Scottish composer Janet Beat. Her trailblazing work in electronic music goes back decades. This album features compositions she made on synthesizers and tape machines over the course of all those years. In 2019, Janet Beat was awarded the first Scottish Women in Music Lifetime Achievement Award, a prize that now bears her name. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.