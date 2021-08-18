Connecticut Claims A Share Of A National Drugmaker Payment Settlement

The state of Connecticut will receive $1.3-million as part of a larger national settlement of a complaint against Bristol-Myers Squibb.

The states say the drug maker was underpaying rebates to the Medicaid program.

The rebates are required under federal law. A whistleblower reported that the company was improperly recording some transactions, to try to avoid paying the full rebates.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says people were harmed by the company's actions.

"The reason why we need these rebates, and the reason why we protect the Medicaid program is because we need this money to take care of patients," Tong said. "At the end of the day, its not just taxpayers, its patients, because when you take money away form the Medicaid program to you take it away from vital services for people who need healthcare."

Bristol-Myers Squibb is paying $75-million nationally to settle the complaints.