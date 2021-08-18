© 2021 Connecticut Public

News

New Haven Lead Settlement, Mandating Pipe Inspections And Clean Ups, Now In Effect

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published August 18, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT

A class-action settlement agreement that aims to protect New Haven children from lead poisoning has officially gone into effect.

A state superior court judge signed off Tuesday on a settlement between the City of New Haven and 300 families, where children under the age of 6 tested for elevated levels of lead in their blood.

The settlement details dozens of steps the city must take to inspect and enforce the clean-up of lead exposures in the city’s aging housing stock. Lead can be found in cracking paint, polluted soil and aging water pipes.

The agreement stays in place until 2024. It ends a lawsuit that was first filed against the city’s health department in 2019 by New Haven Legal Assistance.

