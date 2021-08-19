Connecticut's Unemployment Rate Improves

Connecticut's unemployment rate improved to 7.3 percent last month.

The unemployment rate was 7.7 percent a month earlier.

However, Connecticut's unemployment rate has been higher than the national average for the past year.

The numbers were released Thursday by the state Labor Department.

Connecticut has now gained back about two-thirds of the jobs lost during the pandemic lockdown last spring.

The number of people filing for unemployment benefit in Connecticut has been dropping since February.

Connecticut gained 9,400 jobs in July.

