© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

OxyContin Maker's Lawyer Warns Of Long, Expensive Litigation

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 23, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT

A lawyer for Purdue Pharma says the company's settlement plan is the only way to avoid long and expensive litigation.

The lawyer made his case Monday to a bankruptcy judge who is expected to rule this week on whether to accept the OxyContin maker's reorganization plan.

It calls for using the company's future profits and more than $4 billion from members of the Sackler family who own it to abate the opioid crisis and pay individual victims.

Members of the Sackler family would also get protection from lawsuits over opioids.

Judge Robert Drain said he'll also consider the views he's read in letters from people who lost loved ones to opioid overdoses.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press