Former New Haven Police Lieutenant Turns Down Plea Deal On Assault Charges

WSHU | By John Kane
Published August 24, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT

Former New Haven police lieutenant Rahgue Tennant turned down a plea deal that would have resulted in no prison time.

The officer was arrested in September of 2018 after a hostage situation in which he assaulted his wife. He is facing one felony count of second-degree assault, one felony count of risk of injury to a child and one misdemeanor count of second-degree breach of peace.

The New Haven Independent reports Tennant’s attorney argued the deal would have meant an end to his career in law enforcement. He now faces a trial and the possibility of up to 15-and-a-half years behind bars.

