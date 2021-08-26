© 2021 Connecticut Public

Lawsuit Says Vineyard Wind Project Threatens Northern Atlantic Right Whale

By The Associated Press
Published August 26, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT

A group of Nantucket residents have filed a federal lawsuit to block the construction of dozens of wind turbines off the coast of the Massachusetts island resort and nearby Martha's Vineyard. ACK Residents Against Turbines say Vineyard Wind's proposed project 14 miles south of Nantucket poses a risk to the endangered Northern Atlantic right whale. Federal agencies overseeing the project didn't respond to emails seeking comment Wednesday. A spokesperson for Vineyard Wind also didn't comment. The 800-megawatt project would be the first utility-scale wind power development in federal waters. It's a keystone in President Joe Biden's push to grow the offshore wind industry.

