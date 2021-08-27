I Heard It Through The Beehive

Chefs and Food Network hosts Carla Hall (Carla and the Christmas Cornbread, Best Baker in America) & Nancy Fuller (Farmhouse Rules) are joined in this game by a real life honey bee, Drone-athan Buzzton! Will they bee all abuzz as Drone-athan waxes poetic about bee facts? Did we miss the opportunity to make every answer in this multiple-choice quiz option "B"? Listen and find out.

Heard on Molecular Gastrivia

