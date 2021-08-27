Remains Identified For Waterbury Soldier Missing Since World War II

DNA testing and dental analysis were recently used to identify the remains of a World War Two soldier from Waterbury.

Sergeant Bernard J. Sweeney, Jr. was 22 when he was killed in December, 1944 in the Hürtgen Forest in Germany.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency recently determined that remains found in a minefield in 1946 might be those of Sweeney.

The remains had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery in 1950. They were disinterred, and positively identified.

In December 1944, Sweeney was assigned to Company I, 330th Infantry Regiment, 83rd Infantry Division.

His unit had fought German forces near Strass, Germany.

Sweeney was reported missing in action on Dec. 16, 1944.

The agency recently announced the identification of the remains.