UConn Returns As An Independent After Sitting Out 2020

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 27, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT

UConn returns to the football field Saturday for the first time in 637 days when it travels to Fresno State.

The Huskies and Old Dominion are the only two bowl subdivision teams who did not play a game last fall or in the spring because of concerns over COVID-19.

The Huskies also will be playing their first game as an independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference last year so its basketball and other teams could rejoin the Big East, which does not offer football.

Old Dominion opens at Wake Forest on Sept. 3.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
