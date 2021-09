A Fairfield University sophomore and swimmer won his first Paralympic medal on Tuesday.

Matthew Torres is from Ansonia. He won bronze in 400-meter freestyle, clocking at four minutes and 28 seconds.

Torres became the second Fairfield University swimmer to medal in the 2020 games. Colleen Young won silver in the 200-meter Individual Medley on Monday.

