Unions, Environmentalists Urge Passage Of Transportation And Climate Initiative In Connecticut

Connecticut trade unions and environmental advocacy groups want state lawmakers to pass the Transportation and Climate Initiative.

Lawmakers estimate the TCI would generate nearly $100 million dollars to support green energy projects.

The unions and advocates sent a letter this week urging lawmakers to require all projects funded through the program to offer fair wages.

Connecticut has laws to ensure contractors pay fair wages on public projects that cost at least $1 million. The unions want lawmakers to ensure so-called “prevailing wage rates” on green energy projects funded below that threshold.

