Danbury Officers Face Discipline Following Friction Over Video Recording

Four Danbury police officers face penalties after violating various department policies in June. This comes after an internal affairs investigation into the removal of a YouTube personality.

Officers were called to Danbury Public Library to confront a man recording video inside. Reyes refused to leave when police asked him to stop recording.

Reyes filed a complaint with the department claiming officers violated his rights. He said he was visiting the library for a so-called “First Amendment audit” to see how officials act when people film in public.

A report states officers were exonerated of Reyes' claim that they violated his rights to film in a library. The investigation found concerns with how some officers responded. All four officers will go through remedial training.

